Delivery room of clinic locked, woman delivers baby on field

[India], December 9 (ANI): A tribal woman in rural Madhya Pradesh reportedly delivered a baby in the open.

This shocking incident occurred in Kadawaya village of Ashoknagar district in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, a relative of the tribal woman said: "My sister-in-law was in pain since today morning. She needed medical attention. When we came to the health clinic, the delivery room was locked. There was no doctor or a nurse as well."

"I tried calling the doctor from the public booth near the health centre, which was given by a peon. The doctor said that he would come in half an hour. But, there was no sign of him even after half an hour. When we called again after half an hour, his phone was switched off," added the woman.

"My sister-in-law couldn't bear the pain anymore and gave birth to a newborn girl. Both of them are in critical condition. This is sheer medical negligence," said the woman. (ANI)