Demanding divorce, doc enacts 'Sholay' scene atop tower in Telangana

[India], November 16 (ANI): Reminding people of the famous scene from 'Sholay' movie of Dharmendra climbing atop a water tank, a man on Wednesday perched on a mobile tower in Telangana, not to profess love for his beloved but to press for divorce from his wife.

A doctor by profession, Ajay was fed up with his wife Lasya as she allegedly filed cases against him in Jagtial police station.

According to the local police, the duo got married seven years back and was blessed with a daughter. But, four years back, his wife filed a case against him under Section 498 (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty). Later, they compromised and continued staying together.

The police further informed that after Lasya lodged a case against him the second time, Ajay climbed up a cell tower and refused to come down, saying he wanted a divorce. Later, the police somehow managed to calm him down. (ANI)