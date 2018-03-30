Demanding separate state, Koch-Rajbongshi body stages rail blockade

Kokrajhar [Assam]: Demanding a separate statehood, the All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU) on Friday staged a rail roko agitation in Kokrajhar district disrupting the movement of the trains.

The blockade, which began at 5am, was finally called off after 10 hours.

The protesters said they have been demanding the formation of Kamatapur state by carving it out from Assam and the ST status for themselves and since the government has been ignoring them, so they had decided to hold an agitation.

According to sources, train number 15771/15772, 55812Dn, 55811 Up, 07526/07525, 55713/55714, 15769/15770 were cancelled due to the blockade.