[India], Apr. 04 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs on Wednesday continued their protest inside the parliament premises, demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

Continuing with his unique ways of protesting, Naramalli Sivaprasad, MP from Chittoor, dressed up as a washerman today while protesting along with other TDP MPs.

He had earlier dressed up as Narad Muni, cattle herder, Lord Parashurama, and a woman while demanding special status for the state. (ANI)