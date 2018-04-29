Democracy is under threat: Manmohan Singh

[India], Apr. 29 (ANI): Referring to the judicial crisis in the country, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday said that the constitutional institutions were under threat in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Addressing a 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' at Delhi's Ramleela Maidan, the senior Congress leader said, "The constitutional institutions are under threat in the current government. It is not good for the democracy. It is our duty to strengthen the democracy by strengthening the Congress party and supporting Rahul Gandhi in his mission."

He blamed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for suppressing no-confidence motion, which the Opposition wanted to bring in the Parliament.

Singh said, "The no-confidence motion which the Opposition wanted to bring about in the Parliament was suppressed."

Singh also showed his concern for protecting the democracy of the nation and said, "Democracy is a gift of the Constitution. We will have to work together to protect it."

The former prime minister reiterated that the promises made by the present government were not delivered yet.

He said, "This government is anti-farmer, and it is time that under the leadership of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, we need to come together and change the conditions our country is facing."

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Singh said that the citizens were facing problems as the government was not reducing the fuel prices, despite the price drop in the international market.

The rally comes ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, which will take place on May 12.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, incumbent party President Rahul Gandhi, prominent leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and others were also present at the rally. (ANI)