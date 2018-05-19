'Democracy wins': Reactions after Yeddyurappa quits

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s “Operation Lotus” to poach legislators from other parties has failed and democracy has won in Karnataka, the Congress said soon after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announced his decision to resign without facing a trust vote on Saturday.

Lotus is the poll symbol of the BJP.

“‘Operation Lotus’ fails! #BSYeddyurappa remains 2 day CM as the country predicted, breaking his own record of being 7 days CM. Democracy Wins! Constitution Wins!(sic)” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram also said that the democracy in Karnataka was "saved for time being". "Poor Mr Yeddyurappa. When the puppeteers fail, the puppet falls and breaks," he said on Twitter without naming the BJP's central leadership. 'Operation Lotus' refers to the BJP's move during Yeddyurappa's previous tenure as the chief minister to make MLAs of other parties resign and contest the elections and win again as the candidate of the saffron party. The fall of the three-day-old BJP government in Karnataka was a "victory of the regional front" and of democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. The Trinamool Congress chief greeted Janata Dal-Secular leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy and the Congress. "Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the 'regional' front (sic)," she said in a tweet.