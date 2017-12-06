Demolition of Babri Masjid an assault on democracy: Yechury

[India], Dec 6 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) on Wednesday dubbed the demolition of Babri Masjid as the biggest assault on the secular democratic foundation of the nation.

Speaking to ANI, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "Today happens to be the 25th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition that remains to be a black spot in the history of modern India. That has been the biggest assault on the secular democratic foundation of our country."

"Tomorrow is also a day associated with Dr Ambedkar, the architect of our constitution. The secular democratic foundation of the constitution was demolished on this day. In order to protect the constitution of India it is necessary to observe Black Day today so that people are conscious and vigilant to prevent such activity happening in future," added Yechury

CPM along with other Left parties will observe Black Day on Wednesday to commemorate the 25th year of Babri Masjid's demolition. This is first time that CPM along with CPI, CPI-ML, RSP, Forward Bloc and SUCI are observing black day on December 6. Yesterday, Supreme Court fixed the next hearing for the long-standing Ayodhya dispute matter for February 8, 2018. On 6 December, 1992, the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a rally in Ayodhya involving over 1.5 lakh volunteers, known as kar sevaks. However, the rally soon turned violent, and the crowd overpowered the security forces before demolishing the 16th Century Babri Masjid. This triggered communal riots across the country in which more than 2,000 people lost their lives. The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528. The Hindus, however, claim that a Ram temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque.(ANI)