Demonetisation effect: Uttarakhand businessman who attempted suicide at Dehradun BJP office, dies

New Delhi: Debt-ridden Uttarakhand businessman who consumed poison at 'Janata Darbar' in Dehradun last week, passed away in a hospital on Tuesday. Prakash Pandey, a businessman from Haldwani, created panic among ruling party workers after he went to a "Janata darbar" state minister Subodh Uniyal was holding at the BJP office in Dehradun to complain about losses he suffered, apparently as a result of demonetization and GST.

Pandey, who has been in the transport business for the past five years, then showed Subodh Uniyal an empty packet of poison that he claimed to have consumed. The revelation triggered panic in the BJP office and Pandey was rushed to the Doon hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. Doctors at the hospital said that Pandey was in a critical condition and was kept under observation.

Uttarakhand: A debt-ridden Haldwani resident allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison at 'Janta Darbar' in Dehradun, police say they are investigating the case. pic.twitter.com/pWfTIyQeOD — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018 A resident of Nai Colony in Kathgodam, Pandey stated that he was a transporter and had incurred losses in his business due to the notes ban in 2016. Debt-ridden #Uttarakhand businessman Prakash Pandey's mortal remains being sent to his home town after he passed away in hospital. He had consumed poison at 'Janata Darbar' in Dehradun last week. pic.twitter.com/LnrpybXMi2 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018