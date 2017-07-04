Demonetisation: SC raps Centre, says 'genuine' individuals be allowed to deposit old 500, 1000 notes

New Delhi: In a big relief to all those who are bearing the brunt of demonetisation, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped the Centre and asked them to give another chance to "genuine people to deposit old notes".

The Centre has been given two weeks to respond.

Rebuking the Centre for setting up a deadline for depositing demonetised currency, the apex court observed, "One cannot make people suffer if they have genuine reasons, should be allowed to deposit old notes".

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central government and the Reserve Bank of India, whether a window can be provided to the people who could not deposit their old Rs. 500 and 1,000 currency notes.

The Central government told the division bench of the Apex Court today that it would file an affidavit in the case The apex court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Sudha Mishra and others seeking a direction from it in connection with the deposit of old currency notes of Rs. 500 and 1,000. Following the announcement of demonetising currency notes worth Rs. 500 and 1,000 in November last year, the Government had instructed people to deposit their old currency notes with the RBI till December 30, 2016.