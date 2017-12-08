  1. Sify.com
  4. Denied ambulance, man carries daughter's corpse on motorbike

Last Updated: Fri, Dec 08, 2017 10:45 hrs

[India], December 8 (ANI): Another incident of apathy towards the poor has come to the fore, where a father was forced to carry the body of his daughter on a motorcycle after the district hospital in Jharkhand's Godda district did not provide him with an ambulance.

Mahadev Sah, a resident of Pelagari village in Panchayat Karmikak, brought his twelve-year-old daughter Lalita Kumari to the famous Sadar hospital of Jharkhand on December 6 morning after she was affected with Cardiovascular disease.

Lalita was earlier being treated at a private clinic and was brought here for her final checkup. She died soon later the same day.

Meanwhile, the hospital has denied the claims made by the man. (ANI)



