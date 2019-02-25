Denied CM post thrice because I am a Dalit: Karnataka Dy CM

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said he was denied the chief minister's post thrice as he belonged to the Dalit community.

"PK Basavalingappa and KH Ranganath missed the chief ministerial post. Mallikarjun Kharge also couldn't become the CM. I missed it thrice. Somehow, I was made the deputy CM," Parameshwara said at an event in Davangere on Sunday," he said.

"Dalits are being discriminated at the government level too. Even though the reservation is facilitated, there has been injustice in promotions," he added.

Parameshwara’s statement comes at a time the coalition government in Karnataka is facing trouble over dissatisfaction from the Congress, over conceding the CM’s post to JD(S) leader and chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (ANI)