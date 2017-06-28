Denied entry for exams, 20-year-old commits suicide in Bengaluru

[India], June 28 (ANI): A 20-year-old student of the M.V. Jayaraman College of Engineering has allegedly committed suicide in Bengaluru's Kodugodi.

The incident took place yesterday night.

Lokesh, the deceased, was a fourth semester student, and is said to have ended his life over being denied permission to take his exams because he was short on attendance.

He committed suicide in his apartment after being denied to get a hall ticket from the college.

A case has been registered in the Kodugodi Police Station.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)