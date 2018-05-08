Denied mortuary van, man carries wife's body on shoulder

[India], May 8 (ANI): Another incident of medical apathy come has to fore, where a man carried his wife's body on his shoulder in the absence of a hearse van in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun city.

However, the hospital authority refuted the allegations and stated that the hospital has two hearse vans, which are provided to whoever asks for it.

The Chief Medical Officer has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Chief Medical Officer told ANI, "Got to know of it through media, it is condemnable, but we have two hearse vans, which are provided to whoever asks for it. I'll look into it and punish those at fault." (ANI)