Denied sex realignment surgery, cop moves Bombay HC

[India], Nov.18 (ANI): A woman police constable in the Beed district has approached the Bombay High Court after the Maharashtra Police turned down her plea to undergo sex realignment surgery.

The 29-year-old constable had applied for a sex realignment surgery but her plea was allegedly rejected by Beed Police and Maharashtra police top officials.

The cop, who has been serving in the police fore since 2010, took the decision to change her gender after she felt connected more with the masculine gender due to what she describes as hormonal imbalances.

Her lawyer claims that on diagnosis and medical consultation at the Sir JJ hospital in Mumbai, she was told that her hormonal imbalances is incurable and thus she was adviced to undergo plastic surgery or sexual reassignment. The lawyer appealed to the authorities to allow her to undergo the surgery saying that his client's human rights are at stake. He says he is seeking necessary orders as per Maharashtra Police Rules ensuring the cop right to equality and life. (ANI)