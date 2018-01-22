Dense fog affects train services in Delhi

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): As many as 10 trains were cancelled, 22 delayed and three rescheduled due to low visibility caused by the persisting cold wave here.

As per the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature will be 26 degree Celsius while the minimum is expected to fall down to six degrees.

Furthermore, a moderate layer of fog is expected to be seen during the day.

Several parts of North India, including Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region, have been witnessing a dense fog and fall in temperature, affecting the normal life besides rail and road traffic.(ANI)