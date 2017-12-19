Dense fog causes car pile-up on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, several injured

Lucknow: Poor visibility and dense fog on Tuesday caused a pile-up of 10 vehicles on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway injuring over a dozen people, an Unnao district official said.





Ten vehicles rammed into each other on the bridge over river Sain between Auraas and Jogikot villages.

In another incident, three persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district early on Tuesday when their car rammed into a parked gas tanker in dense fog and poor visibility.



The accident took place near Ghaghaula bridge. As the car's front was completely smashed, it took much effort from passersby and police to pull out the injured from the mangled chassis. The Uttar Pradesh capital witnessed a foggy Tuesday morning as the cold wave intensified in the state, the Met office said. However, the day and night temperatures have so far been hovering around the average. Dense fog covered the city and the neighbouring areas slowing down rail, vehicular and air traffic.