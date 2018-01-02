Dense fog continues in Delhi, flights and trains delayed

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to dense fog for the second consecutive day, resulting in operations being stalled at both the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and the railway stations.





The low visibility has led to the cancellation of 21 trains.





64 trains have been delayed and 24 have been rescheduled.





Moreover, twenty domestic and international flights have been delayed, and six have been cancelled.





Earlier on Monday operations at the IGI airport had been temporarily suspended in the wake of dense fog canopying the whole national capital region and the visibility dropping below 50 metres.