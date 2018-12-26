Deo admits resentment among Cong leaders post-govt formation in Chhattisgarh

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): There is resentment among the party leaders after the formation of government in Chhattisgarh, senior Congress leader and Cabinet Minister T S Singh Deo said on Wednesday.

"The party leaders who could not a find a place for themselves in the ministry were bound to get disgruntled. We also need to understand that we can have only 13 ministers and need to give proper representation to all communities and region in the government," he said.

Deo also said that there was still one ministerial vacancy in the state government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. "Dialogues are going on with the party leaders who have still not found a place for themselves in the ministry," he added.

Deo further said that there are lots of other responsibilities, which other leaders will have to take care for which they do not need to be ministers. "It is not necessary to be a minister to take care of responsibilities," he said, hinting to the fact that some of the disgruntled leaders could be pacified by making them chairmen of different boards and corporations. Talking about regional disparity, the minister further said: "There are six ministers from Durg and only one each from Bastar and Raipur." Baghel was sworn-in as Chhattisgarh chief minister on December 17 along with Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu, while he expanded his ministry on December 25. Baghel is Chhattisgarh's third chief minister and the Congress party's second chief minister in the state. In the recently held Assembly polls, Congress had won 68 seats in 90-member state legislative assembly. (ANI)