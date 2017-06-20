Deport Mirwaiz, other separatists to Pakistan: Dogra Front

[India] June 20 (ANI): Dogra Front on Tuesday demanded Kashmiri Separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's deportation to Pakistan for continuing to hurt the Indian sentiments by supporting Pakistan cricket team.

The front's activists raised slogans like "Mirwaz ko Pakistan Bhejo" (Deport Mirwaiz to Pakistan). They also burnt effigy of Mirwaiz and Pakistan flag.

"Celebration and bursting of firecrackers in Kashmir over Pakistan's win and Mirwaiz's happiness prove that he is friend of Pakistan," said Ashok Gupta, President, Dogra Front.

He also demanded that Jammu and Kashmir government should immediately withdraw security of Mirwaiz.

"When he is a Pakistani then why would he get Indian security?," he asked, adding that the government should open the doors of the border and send Mirwaiz, Sayeed Ali Shah Geelani and other separatists to Pakistan.

Mirwaiz has been in the firing line since he first congratulated Pakistan cricket team for its win over England in the recently concluded Champions Trophy semifinal in Britain.

His tweet after Pakistan's win over India in Champions Trophy final was like rubbing salt on the wound.

Farooq had tweeted, "Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan."

He was first confronted by Indian Cricketer Gautam Ghambhir who suggested Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to pack his bags and cross the border to go to Pakistan.

Gambhir tweeted, "A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don't u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing (sic)."

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh also condemned Mirwaiz and said these separatists are desperate to highlight their presence in the state.

"They talk of Pakistan's victory, but here innocent children are losing their lives because of Pakistan," Singh said.

National Panthers Party (NPP) leader Harsh Dev said "such kind of move is seditious and despite this, Mirwaiz is given security by the state as well as the Government of India".

He further said that veteran Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has rightly pointed out that if Mirwaiz is so concerned about Pakistan, he better go to that country.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Raina said that Geelani, Malik, Sabbir Shah and Mirwaiz - all these separatist leaders are the puppets and paid agents of Pakistan. (ANI)