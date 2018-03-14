Depression over southeast Arabian Sea, TN, Kerala to receive heavy showers

New Delhi: The depression over southeast Arabian Sea moved northwestwards with speeds of about 14 kmph during the past 06 hours and it lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of 14th March over southeast Arabian Sea near latitude 7.50 N and longitude 74.00 E, about 130 km southeast of Minicoy, 340 km west- southwest of Thiruvanathapuram and 380 km north-northeast of Male (Maldives).

The depression is likely to move northwestwards and maintain the intensity of depression during next 24 hrs. There is low probability for further intensification of the system into deep depression.

It is likely to weaken gradually over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea after 24 hours.

The Met department has warned of rain and thundershower at many places during the next two days particularly over south Tamil Nadu. This will be accompanied heavy rainfall in some isolated places Kerala. Rainfall at most places with heavy falls at a few places on 14th and at isolated places on 15th March is very likely over Lakshadweep Islands.

The Met department also warned of squally winds which could reach speeds of up to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over Comorin area and along and off south Tamil Nadu coast during the next 24 hrs and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along & off Kerala coast today and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph tomorrow.

Squally winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph, is likely over Lakshadweep area and the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea on both the days.

The sea will be rough to very rough over Comorin-Maldives area and adjoining sea areas during next 24 hrs and over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast during today and tomorrow.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off south Tamil Nadu & Comorin-Maldives area during next 24 hrs.

Fishermen are also advised not to venture into sea along and off the Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea in the next two days.