Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru passes away at 44

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru, Ramila Umashankar passed away on Friday due to a cardiac arrest. She was 44.

Umashankar, a leader of Janata Dal (Secular) was also a corporator from Kaveripura ward of Karnataka.

She was elected as the Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru on September 28, 2018.

Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy expressed shock over Umashankar's demise.

The Chief Minister remembered Umashankar as a "dedicated social worker and committed party worker."

"It is shocking to learn that she is no more with us," he said in a statement. (ANI)