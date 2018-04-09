Derek O'Brien meets Lalu Prasad in AIIMS

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O' Brien met with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday, according to sources.

Yadav, who has been serving the prison term in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Jail since December 23 last year in connection with the fodder scam, is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi.

The imprisoned minister, who was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on March 16 after he complained of discomfort at Birsa Munda Jail, was moved to the AIIMS in the wake of his deteriorating health.

The suggestion came after the medical board at the RIMS on Tuesday once again reviewed the condition of Lalu Prasad and found that his sugar level was high and increasing. They also said he had developed some renal problems. On Monday, RIMS Director Dr R.K. Shrivastava, too, concurred that RJD supremo should be shifted to the AIIMS for better treatment. (ANI)