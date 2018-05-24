Designated court to hear Sunanda Pushkar death case

[India], May 24 (ANI): A Delhi Court, which was hearing the Sunanda Pushkar death case on Thursday, transferred the matter to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Samar Vishal.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh transferred the case to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.

The ACMM will take up the case on May 28.

The court said, "Since he (Tharoor) is a sitting Member of Parliament, the matter is being sent to the special designated court for politicians, that is ACMM Samar Vishal. Matter be taken up on May 28."

The Delhi Police earlier on May 14 had filed a charge sheet in the court, in which they named Pushkar's husband and Congress Lok Sabha MP representing Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor as accused, under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Tharoor, however, dismissed the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police as "preposterous". Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. Delhi Police repeatedly came under fire for delaying an investigation into the case, that reached a conclusion after four years. The suite of the South Delhi hotel, where Pushkar had died, was sealed by the police on the night of her death for investigation. (ANI)