Despite divorce, PM-Andhra CM will talk together: Reddy

[India], Mar 9 (ANI): A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pulled out Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) two ministers from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, party MP JC Diwakar Reddy said both the leaders want the welfare of the state.

"Even after the divorce, for the benefits of their children, they will talk together. They will discuss their children's welfare. Here also, the people of Andhra Pradesh are children to Chandrababu Naidu & Narendra Modi," Reddy told ANI.

On Thursday, two TDP ministers in the central government had submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Modi on the orders of party chief and Chief Minister Naidu. Naidu took the decision to pull out his ministers from the central government after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ruled out the grant of "special status" to Andhra Pradesh, saying it would be an unconstitutional step. Naidu responded by saying that this decision of the Centre was "hurtful and insulting." In reciprocation, two BJP ministers in the Andhra Pradesh government also submitted their resignation.(ANI)