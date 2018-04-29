Despite SC ruling, woman gets triple talaq on WhatsApp

[India] April 29 (ANI): A Muslim woman was given triple talaq by her husband via a WhatsApp video in Mumbai months after Supreme Court struck down the Muslim practice of giving divorce.

On August 22, 2017, the apex court held the triple talaq unconstitutional and struck it down by 3:2 majority.

On November 11, 2017, Mira Road resident Farahnaaz Khan was shocked when she received a WhatsApp video from her husband Yawar Khan who gave her an oral instant triple talaq due to disputes between them and his disinterest in her.

Farah, who had already filed a domestic violence case against her husband in Thane Sessions Court, was perplexed after watching the video. On April 21 when there was hearing of her domestic violence case, she showed the video to the judge, who termed it 'illegal'. Farahnaaz alleged that her husband physically abused her outside the courtroom for showing the video. She said only non- cognizable (NC) complaint was filed in Nayanagar police station in this regard. After this incident, Farah determined herself to come out and speak to the media and take steps towards legal divorce. She is also going to file a petition against her husband in the Bombay High Court for contempt of the top court order on triple talaq. "Muslim women should understand that the Triple Talaq Bill is in favour of Muslim women. I am going to file a petition against my husband in the Bombay HC for contempt of SC order on Triple Talaq," Farahnaaz told ANI. Triple talaq, or verbal divorce, is practiced by some in the Muslim community to instantly divorce their wives by uttering talaq three times. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government tabled The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 (Triple Talaq Bill) in the Lok Sabha, which passed it on December 28, 2017. However, the bill is yet to get clearance from the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)