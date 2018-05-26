Deve Gowda campaigns in RR Nagar constituency

[India], May 26 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday campaigned for the party candidate from RR Nagar constituency.

While campaigning for JD(S) candidate, GH Ramachandra, Deve Gowda told ANI, "As party President, it's my responsibility to campaign for my candidate. I don't want to meddle with the coalition government, it'll continue without any obstruction."

The election for the constituency was postponed by the Election Commission due to electoral malpractices.

Hence, the polling in the constituency was deferred to May 28. Counting of votes for the RR Nagar constituency will take place on May 31. (ANI)