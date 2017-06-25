Deve Gowda extends support to Meira Kumar as Prez

[India], June 25 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Sunday extended his support to opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar.

Earlier on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said 'Bihar ki beti' Meira Kumar has been nominated as the Presidential candidate by the opposition only to lose.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar was on Thursday announced as the Opposition's Presidential nominee.

The Opposition - Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), and other parties - met on Thursday to discuss the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decision on Presidential nominee Ramnath Kovind, following which they announced their candidate.

Earlier on Friday, Ram Nath Kovind filed his nomination. The nomination process for the Presidential elections will continue till June 28. The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24.(ANI)