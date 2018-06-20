Development has seen a major upswing in last 4 years: Dr Harsh Vardhan

[India], June 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said there has been an unprecedented and inclusive development across his parliamentary constituency of Chandni Chowk.

Giving an account of the developmental works and welfare measures initiated by him in Chandni Chowk in the four years of the NDA government, he listed the Rani Jhansi Flyover, the construction of 1675 multi-story flats for slum dwellers, the multilevel 2400-vehicle modern parking at Gandhi Maidan, Chandni Chowk, the state-of-the-art Power Grid station at Piragarhi as some of the major projects completed under his watch.

He claimed that he had also been instrumental in setting up about 50 open gyms in parks, construction and modernisation of school buildings, installation of high-mast LED lights, providing passenger amenities in five railway stations, setting up multiple skill development centres, construction of community halls and development of three urban villages under SansadAdarsh Gram Yojana.

"I have obtained sanction for another 237 projects, including 80 more open gyms, development of parks, high mast lights, repairing of roads, installation of tubewells, etc." said Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

He said that the Rani Jhansi Flyover project had been held up a decade, and that it was only after a regular follow up with the Union Ministry of Urban Development and local bodies, that work on it had been revived and it is now expected to be commissioned by August end.

The 1.6 km flyover from Filmistan Cinema to St. Stephens Hospital is critical to decongest important stretches in Old and Central Delhi - it will connect Central-East-West and North Delhi, bypassing the heavily congested Azad Market area.

Parking is a major problem in the national capital. Considering that there are several congested commercial areas in the constituency, the issue was taken up with the local authorities and now 13 Stack level parking stations and 7 Multilevel Parking stations on PPP Mode have been sanctioned.

Stack Level

1. LNJP Hospital

2. Salimgarh Fort, Hanuman Sethu

3. Fatehpuri

4. Pratapnagar Metro Station

5. Mukherjee Nagar

6. NaniwalaBagh

7. BQ Block, Shalimar Bagh

8. BW Block Shalimar Bagh

9. BN Block Shalimar Bagh

10. NigambodhGhat

Multilevel Parking

1. Shiva Market, Pitampura

2. Gandhi Maidan, Near Red Fort

3. Sant Nagar (Rani Bagh)

4. Idgah Road

5. U&V Block, Shalimar Bagh

6. AC Block, Shalimar Bagh

7. Madipur Metro Station

Passenger facilities at Railway Stations

There are five railway stations in Chandni Chowk Parliamentary Constituency - New Delhi, Old Delhi, Sarai Rohilla, Sadar Bazar and Shakur Basti. Several passenger amenities were implemented as a result of regular interactions with the Ministry of Railways -

New Delhi

(i) Renovation of waiting room at an expenditure of Rs. 9.0 crores

(ii) Construction of a new waiting room

(iii) Installation of 16 new escalators

(iv) WiFi facility at New Delhi station

(v) Installation of 16 water coolers

(vi) Installation of 6 automatic ticket vending machine

(vii) Set up a control room and 11 KV Electric Station for uninterrupted power supply

Old Delhi Railway Station

(i) Construction of facilitation counters, ticket booths, Waiting Hall on Hamilton Road, Kashmiri Gate side.

(ii) Installation of six escalators is in progress

(iii) Renovation of three Dormitories at a cost of Rs. 35 lakhs

(iv) Reconstruction of Platform No. 16 at a cost of Rs. 1.7 crores

(v) Setting up of automatic ticket vending machines,

(vi) The station has been made Divyang-friendly

Sarai Rohilla Station

(i) Resurfacing of Platforms

(ii) Steel benches at Waiting Hall

(iii) Renovation of foot-overbridge

(iv) Development of approach road from New Rohtak Road

(v) Installation of lift

(vi) Installation of Escalator (Under progress)

SabziMandi Station

Development of main entrance to the station and parking facilities

Shakur Basti Railway Station

Redevelopment of Shakur Basti Railway Station is complete

Construction of additional blocks/renovation in schools

As many as 18 school buildings were either renovated/or additional blocks constructed. Some of these projects are still in progress. These include:

1. Gujaranwala Town Primary School

2. Model Town-2 Primary School

3. Municipal Corporation Primary School, Lalitha Block, Shastri Nagar

4. Jhandewalan Kadam Sharif School

5. PaschimVihar Block A-5 PrathibhaVidyalaya

6. Ashok Vihar Phase-3 Municipal Corporation Primary School

7. Pitampura CP Block Primary School

8. Azadpur, Bhadola Village Primary School

9. Multan Nagar, PaschimVihar Municipal Corporation Primary School

10. Shalimar Bagh C&D Block School (In progress)

11. Foundation Stone for Hyderpur Municipal Corporation Girls Primary School

12. Inauguration of new Municipal Corporation Primary School at Block C-7, Keshavpuram

13. Inauguration of new building of Municipal Corporation Primary School at Prem Nagar, SadarPaharGanj Zone

14. Inauguration of new building of Municipal Corporation Primary School at Amarpuri, SadarPaharGanj Zone

15. Inauguration of new Municipal Corporation Primary School at A-4, PaschimVihar

16. Foundation Stone for Municipal Corporation Primary School at HU Block Pitampura

17. Foundation Stone for Municipal Corporation Primary School at AC Block, Shalimar Bagh

18. Inauguration of new block and swimming pool at Municipal Corporation Primary School, SP Block, Pitampura

Library & Recreational Facilities

The Minister has also been instrumental in the construction of a new building for Delhi Public Library's Ashok Vihar branch and he provided assistance for interior decoration. He has also sanctioned Rs. 15 lakh from MPLADS fund for a mobile library to be stationed outside Old Delhi Railway Station. Besides, a recreational centre for senior citizens was set up in CU Block of Pitampura.

Community Centres

As many as 12 community centres were constructed in the constituency:

1. MajnuKaTila

2. Azadpur MCD Colony

3. Idgah

4. Sahipur, Shalimar Bagh

5. VardhamanVatika, Trinagar

6. C-Block Shakurpur (Anandvas)

7. Ramgarh, Jahangirpuri

8. CD Block Shalimar Bagh (Under construction)

9. Captain Satish Marg, Rishi Nagar

10. BG-6 Block, PaschimVihar

11. Qutab Road

12. A-5 Block PaschimVihar

Major Road Connectivity projects

(1) East-West Corridor

The proposal is for construction of a corridor from AnandVihar to Peeragarhi. It is being considered to connect from the intersection of Nizambuddin Bridge to Peeragarhi through Ring Road, ITO, DeenDayalUpadhyay Marg, New Delhi Railway Station, Ajmeri Gate, Deshbandhu Gupta Road, Old Rohtak Road, Anand Parbat Industrial Area, Zakira and Peeragarh (approximately 30 Kms). The proposal is to construct an elevated corridor connecting NH 24 to NH 10.

(2) Consultant appointed for study of highway connecting Haiderpur Water Works to Premwadi Bridge.

(3) Centre has allocated Rs. 34,100 crores for a third ring road, of which Rs. 6,000 crores will be utilised for development of NH-24.

Development of Heritage Sites

Two main heritage spots in the constituency are being developed in close coordination with the Heritage and Tourism Department of Delhi Government. These are Naini Lake in Model Town and Roshanara Park.Ministry of Culture has approved a proposal for development of RoshanaraBagh at an expense of Rs. 12 crores.

A decision has also been taken for re-development of the Town Hall in Chandni Chowk into a heritage museum.

Repair and refurbishing of KashmereDarwaza at Kashmere Gate and renovation of Archaeological Park at Sarai Pipalthala, were the other works done to preserve heritage sites in the constituency.

Apart from these, several projects were implemented for face-lift of historical sites like Jama Masjid, QudsiaBagh and Shahjahanabad.

Delhi Metro Development

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, his efforts to speed up early implementation of Delhi Metro's Majlis Park-DurgabhaiDeshmukh South Campus Pink Line and ITO-Kashmere Gate section has paid off. Both the sections have since been opened for public.

Peeragarhi Power Grid

A state of the art technology 220 KV substation was set up with the help of Ministry of Power in Peeragarhi. It will be a landmark in strengthening the power transmission system in the North West Delhi.

Adoption of Urban Villages

Under the SansadAdarsh Gram Yojana, the minister had adopted Dhirpur Village during the first two years, where a comprehensive development plan was implemented, the highlights of which are as under:

1. Redevelopment of AmbedkarChaupal

2. Development of Coronation Park

3. Renovation of Municipal Corporation School at a cost of Rs. 1 crore

4. Development of cremation ground at a cost of Rs. 92.5 lakhs

The second village he had adopted was Ghoga Village, where several development works were carried out using funds from MPLADs and with the help of Municipal Corporation of Delhi and DDA.

1. Distribution of 87 benches at main public places in the village

2. Redevelopment of parks at a cost of Rs. 53.35 lakhs

3. Ordered development of rainwater storage tank in the village.

4. Installation of semi High Mast LED lamps

Currently, the minister said that he has adopted Singhola Village near Narela, where several development works are in progress. The proposals under consideration are, construction of a community centre, setting up of a school, beautification of the village pond and repair of roads.

Redevelopment of Parks

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said he has been instrumental in redeveloping as many as 67 parks across the constituency. Apart from these, three new parks are being developed at the following places:

1. Birla Mill Green Zone

2. Model Town

3. Redevelopment of DeendayalUpadhyay Park and NakshatraVatika (Completed)

Open Gyms

At the behest of Dr Harsh Vardhan44 Open Gyms were set up in parks throughout Chandni Chowk constituency. Apart from this, around 75 Gyms are planned to be set up during this year.

1. Indira Nagar Mahila Park

2. Sanjay Enclave, Adarsh Nagar

3. Rampura, Behind SDM Office

4. Kohat Enclave Park, Pitampura

5. Haidarpur Village

6. Beriwala Park, Ashok Vihar Phase 2

7. AB Block Park, LokVihar

8. Rose Garden Park, Trinagar

9. Sahib Singh Verma Park, Keshavpuram

10. AsokVihar Phase I, Behind E-67 Block

11. Ashok Vihar Phase I, Behind A-61 Block

12. Kamla Nagar D Block Park

13. Sandesh Vihar, Pitampura

14. Ismail Khan Park, GT Road

15. District Park, Shastri Nagar (56 Bhiga Park)

16. Bandarwala Park, Gulabibagh

17. SainikVihar, Pitampura

18. PaschimVihar District Park

19. Shalimar Bagh, Sheeshmahal Park

20. BrijVihar District Park, Pitampura

21. Shalimar Bagh, Motawala Park

22. AE Block, Shalimar Bagh

23. Sanjay Van, Pitampura

24. Ashok Park

25. Shakti Vihar, AnandVihar Park, Pitampura

26. ChandiwalaBagh, Ashok Vihar

27. Ashok Vihar, D-90, Phase I

28. BG-6 Park, PaschimVihar

29. Rajiv Gandhi Park, PaschimVihar

30. DDA Park, PaschimVihar (Behind B-3 Block)

31. Fountain Park in front of Crescent School, Pitampura

32. Maharaja Agrasen Park, ISBT

33. Keshavpura, Hathoda Ram Park

34. Keshavpuram B-2/B-3 Park

35. Kanhaiya Nagar, Narang Colony Park

36. A-Block Park, Ashok Vihar

37. D-Block Park, Kamla Nagar

38. AB Block, SaraswatiVihar

39. D-Block, SharadaNiketan

40. Kapil Vihar Park, Pitampura

41. Laxmibhai College, Ashok Vihar

42. Sushil Mohan Mahila Park, Opp. Old Delhi Railway Station

43. Picnic Hut, Savan Park

44. HU Block, DDA Park, Pitampura

Medical Camps

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said he has been organising many free medical camps in his constituency for poor and underprivileged. Free check-up for sight and hearing were carried out and lenses or hearing aids distributed free of cost at these camps. Besides, persons requiring cataract surgeries were referred to hospitals for free procedures. So far over 21,000 beneficiaries were examined and about 19,000 people were given free medicines. Free glasses were distributed to more than 12,000 persons, free hearing aids to over 900 people and cataract surgeriesarranged for 660 people. So far, 31 such free camps have been organised.

Apart from these, seven camps were organised in association with Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. At these camps, aids like Tricycles, Wheel Chairs, Crutches, Hearing Machines, Folding Sticks, Braille Kits, MSID Kits etc worth Rs. 2.78 crore were distributed. In addition, motorized tricycles worth Rs. 16.48 lakhs were also distributed to needy.

Skill Development Programme

Five skill development centres were set up in Chandni Chowk constituency to train youth in different trades.

1. Jama Masjid

2. Anand Parbat

3. Rani Bagh

4. Paharganj

5. Netaji Subhash Place

Clean India

Under Prime Minister's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a number of modern public amenities were constructed, in close coordination with Municipal Corporation and other agencies.

1. Nabi Karim, Paharganj

2. Sangam Park

3. Lal Bagh

4. Outside Old Delhi Railway Station

5. MajnuKaTila

6. A-5 Block Market, PaschimVihar

7. Kishan Lal Sharma Park, North PaschimVihar

8. RUSU Block Pitampura

9. Rampura (near Mother Diary)

10. Ramnagar, Ashok Basti

11. 56 Bigha Park, Shastri Nagar

12. Yamuna Bazar, Hanuman Mandir (Marghatwale)

13. AngooriKhatta (near RamlilaMaidan)

UjjwalaYojana

Held camps at Wazirpur JJ Colony and Keshavapuramand distributed free cooking gas connections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship programme "UjjwalaYojana".

Jahan Jhuggi, WahanPakkaMakan

Construction of 1675 multi-story flats is underway for relocation of people living in slum colonies. These include JailorwalaBagh and Ashok Vihar, where amenities like anganwadi, health centre, creche, community hall, PDS shop, etc. would also be provided.

Surya Jyoti

Solar lights developed by a research facility, with support from Department of Science & Technology have been installed inLalbagh clusters in Azadpur area. These are low cost and environment-friendly solar lighting device, which would prove to be a boon for the urban and rural households in the country that do not have reliable access to electricity. NitiAyog has now approved Surya Jyoti for installation all over India.

GST

After the introduction of GST by the government, traders and businessmen had a number of concerns/doubts. Dr Harsh Vardhanheld several interactions with them and taken up their concerns directly with Prime Minister and Finance Minister andas a result, 90% of their concerns were redressed.

Post Offices

Two post offices were set up in Rani Bagh and Rajdhani Enclave in North West Delhi.

Waste Process Plant

Set up a plant, using unique technology, for reprocessing of flower waste at NigambodhGhat into compost and other useful products.

Other development/Welfare activities done during the last four years in nutshell are-

1. Forwarded 8,247 applications for old age pension/financial assistance to Social Welfare Department of the Delhi Government.

2. Facilitated assistance from Prime Minister's Relief Fund to 185 families for treatment or serious ailments.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, the mobile application launched by him acts as an interface with people in his constituency. He said, a large number of requests were received through the mobile application, which were taken up with various agencies for resolution. (ANI)