Development of Jharkhand with the help of natural resources

[India], May 18 (ANI): There are some states in the country that are very rich in natural resources but in spite of this, the development of these states has not taken place on the scale which is expected.

Jharkhand is one example, where there is immense natural wealth. The state is well known for its minerals such as mica, copper, uranium, bauxite and coal that are found in infinite quantities.

According to one figure, 40% of the country's minerals come from Jharkhand. Despite this, in the name of development it is counted as one of the backward and ailing states of the country. Not only this, it is also surrounded by forests of India's largest tribal-dominated state.

The only means of tribal's livelihood is forest wealth. But, due to its lack of policy use, there is a loss in both environment and economic forms. At the same time there is a bad effect on the livelihood of the tribals. While on one hand you have deforestation, on the other hand, the land of the tribals is being snatched.

However, special efforts are being taken by Jharkhand and the Central Government to overcome this shortage and damage. While implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, the Niti Aayog is also making efforts to ensure that the entire country and not only Jharkhand benefits from proper consumption of available natural resources.

According to SDG 12 we need to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns. Target 12.2 states that - By 2030, achieve the sustainable management and efficient use of natural resources. Jharkhand has inherited water, forest, mountains and rivers.

The Adivasi tribals association with wildlife has been there for years. The resources and the sustainable development of the people of Jharkhand, which are rich in natural wealth, are seen in this. Economic development of the country is possible only through natural resources. The main sources of water, forest and climate, especially in East Asian countries, have always been there natural resources. The whole world is unanimous that the growing influence of ozone can be prevented through the improvement of jungles.

Jharkhand has an everlasting relationship with the forest; the name 'Jharkhand' means 'Bushland' or 'The Land of the Forest'. The tribals here are living in the forest for ages and because of this, they have developed a very special relationship and love for the forest.

The geographical area of Jharkhand is 79.71 square kilometers; it is 2.42% of the country's land. The state's protected forest area is 18.58%, the protected forest area is 81.28% and the non-classified forest area is 0.14%.

According to the Indian Wildlife Survey 2013, the total forest area in Jharkhand is 23473 square kilometers, which is 29.47% of the state's geographical area. In this way there is greenery in Jharkhand, which is rich in forest wealth and trees and the balance of the environment still remains. In this connection, afforestation campaign is being run in the state under tree plantations and tree rescue campaign.

According to one figure, about 5.77 million trees have been planted so far in Jharkhand. This is a concrete move towards sustainable development. Efforts are also being made in the direction of water management and convergence. Trees are being planted in farm land under the CM Jan Yojana in the state.

A grant is also being given by the State Government for this. Due to these efforts of the government, plantation has now taken the form of a mass movement. The efforts being made at Panchayat level behind the success of this campaign have also been remarkable.

The forest of Jharkhand is not only known for various types of timber, but also many types of medicinal plants are also found here. Among them are neem, white muesli, gudichi, kalmegh, triphala, amar bell and karanj. The tribal society is familiar with these medicinal plants and for centuries it has been treating its disease with it. Adivasis have their own medical practice in the state, which is called 'Hodopathy'.

Preparing to build a forest park in the state for the purpose of identifying the same birdy world-class identity is being prepared in which a variety of tree plant species models are being prepared. Bio-diversity Park is also being prepared in the state through the Forest Department.

Jharkhand is the top in the country in terms production of Tasar silk. It has a prominent place in the international market. Thousands of poor farmers and women are working in the formation of cocoon of Tasar, which has become a means of income. Arjun trees have also been installed in large scale in the state, in which silk worms grow. On the other hand, self-employment is being provided to poor farmers through cottage industry too. Under this, processing of honey, tamarind, chironji, kananj, jamun, mango and amla are being promoted. For self-employed, the ability to work together with the finance as well as knowledge is important, which is the highest in Jharkhand compared to other states.

On the other hand, the government has so many resources, institutes and provisions that it is fully capable of providing capital to eligible persons for self-employment. The effort being done in this regard will prove to be important in changing the condition and direction of Jharkhand in the coming years.

The views expressed in the above article are that of Shailendra Sinha of Charkha Development Communication Network. (ANI)