Development of Paradip Port to enhance employment: Pradhan

[India], April 27 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan opined that the development of the region around Odisha's Paradip Port will lead to the creation of around 20,000 direct employment opportunities.

Pradhan, who attended a meeting with Union Minister for Transport and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, said the Centre aims to create world-class infrastructure and business ecosystem in Paradip.

"The Paradip Port has registered nearly 50 percent hike in growth and is now the second largest in India. Today (Thursday), we came together to create world- standard infrastructure and business ecosystem in Paradip. More than Rs. 92,000 crore-worth investment is already in the pipeline, as we want to extend the port's reach to Nepal and Bhutan," he told reporters here.

In the meeting, the two ministers, along with officials from other ministries, discussed initiatives to accelerate port-led industrialisation around Paradip. It was further noted that augmenting maritime infrastructure in the area will help build a futuristic infrastructure in Odisha, thus leading to the holistic development of the state. "Paradip is one of the major ports in the state of Odisha. We discussed timely completion of several ongoing projects which will harness the full potential of the port. Stressed on the seamless integration of the port with the hinterlands through railways, road networks, and inland waterways," Pradhan tweeted post the meeting. The Union Minister also stated that an airport would soon be set up in the port town. Hailed as the gateway to Eastern India, Paradip is seen as a strategic location for investment in petroleum, chemicals, and petrochemicals. Earlier, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) had invested Rs 35,000 crore to commission a 15 million metric tonnes per annum oil refinery here. Meanwhile, Gadkari, during the meeting held, directed various agencies like the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Railways, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and IOCL to extend full cooperation for the development of infrastructure which would, in turn, lead to the development of the Paradip region. (ANI)