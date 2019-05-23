Development work by Modi in Assam is reason behind BJP victory: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

[India], May 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said the reason behind BJP's stellar performance here is due to the development work carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state.

"This is a tsunami of Modiji. He has proved that everything is possible if you work with dedication. Modiji has made impossible things possible. He proved that a Prime Minister can work both for the poor and divyangs. He gave recognition to every state irrespective of its size," Sonowal told ANI.

"Amit Shah has presented a strategy and managed the elections very well with his political wisdom. He inspired every party worker in the country to work for the party. People have accepted that they are with honest people. Modi ji is honest and dedicated towards the country," he said. Speaking further, Sonowal also said, "Modi ji is behind the party's stellar performance in North-east. People started trusting him because he has done many development works for the region." The Chief Minister alleged that Congress had ignored the states of north-east. "Congress ignored north-east in the 55 years of its rule. Congress does not have a leader, policy, and intention. It can never regain its lost ground," he said. In Assam, BJP was leading on 8 Lok Sabha seats out of 14 while Congress was ahead on 3 seats, according to counting trends. (ANI)