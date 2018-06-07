Development work for Amaravati will be visible in few weeks: CM Naidu

[India] June 7 (ANI): Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the developmental work for the 'Singapore-like' capital of Andhra Pradesh will be visible within three to six months from now.

In his speech, Naidu said that "The project will be completed in three phases in fifteen years."

He appreciated the Singapore government for helping the state build Amaravati.

"I asked many countries. But Singapore came forward to develop a capital city. I asked them for hand holding in developing the capital. They agreed. We have been continuously discussing in regard to this matter," he said.

He further said that the work to develop Amaravati will start from today. "Works will be started from today; it is the Zero Day (starting of developmental work). I appreciate the Singapore government for their participation," Naidu added. During his speech, he reminded the people that he is progressing in accordance with the 2014 state election campaign promise of building the city like Singapore. "Singapore is the best livable city. People across the globe want to live there," added Naidu on the same. He mentioned that it is in 2014 when he requested the Singapore government for their help in building a capital. "The Singapore government was prompt enough to provide us with the master plan (for Amaravati) in a short span of time," he said. The Chief Minister also said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for arranging the seed capital to be used in developing the city. He said that during talks with the Singapore government they "discussed many issues like solid waste management, economic development, institution building and skill development." He further mentioned that within 30 days, approvals to Singapore Airlines will be given to operate from the city. (ANI)