Devendra Fadnavis must give up Home Affairs portfolio: Sharad Pawar

[India], May 1 (ANI): In the wake of the gruesome Naxalite attack in Gadchiroli on Wednesday in which 15 police personnel and a driver were killed, NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should give up the portfolio of Home Affairs. He said that Fadnavis has completely failed in keeping the law and order situation in the state.

"In the last one month, I think 15-20 such small attacks have occurred there. The activities of Naxalites in Gadchiroli and adjoining areas have become a routine matter. The responsibility of keeping the law and order is with the state government and particularly of Chief Minister, as he has kept the portfolio of Home Affairs with himself," said Sharad Pawar.

"This proves that he has failed in keeping up the law and order, the price of which is paid by our soldiers. Those who have failed to do their work properly must not hold the position," said Pawar. "He must resign as Home Minister," he added. Fifteen police personnel and a driver were ambushed and killed in a landmine blast triggered by the Naxalites in Gadchroli in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon. The private vehicle carrying the 15 policemen who were part of Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and the driver was en-route from Kurkheda Police Station in Gadchiroli to PS Burada in north Gadchiroli when it was ambushed on its way at 12.30 pm. (ANI)