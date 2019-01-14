Devotees refuse to take dip in polluted Gomti river on Makar Sankranti

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): Scores of devotees from across the country refused to perform sacred ablutions in Gomti river on the occasion of Makar Sankranti here on Monday due to the presence of toxins in the water.

Expressing disappointment, a local resident Vishal Rastogi said: "There is a dire need for the state government to come up with a solution soon to clean Gomti river. The water of this river has turned dark. Merely giving speeches on cleanliness drive is not enough."

Another resident, Shailesh Kumar, told ANI: "Earlier 7000 to 8000 people used to come every year here to perform rituals. After the river got polluted, all of us have stopped coming here. The government must do something about it. Earlier people used to come here for boating. However, the leisure activity has been stopped due to the presence of toxins in the water."

The holy water of the river plays a major role in performing Hindu rituals. After offering prayers to the deities, people take a dip in the holy water to absolve themselves of sins. Gomti, which is also popularly known as the lifeline of Lucknow city, is becoming polluted as people residing in the region have piled up filth from Kudiya Ghat to Tulsi Ghat through which the river flows. Moreover, there is no fresh water flow into the river due to the presence of plastic waste in the holy water. (ANI)