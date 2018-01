[India], Jan 16 (ANI): Scores of devotees took a holy dip in Allahabad's Triveni Sangam, today on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Mauni Amavasya is an auspicious day as per the Hindu religion.

It falls on the month of Magh as per Hindu calendar.

On this day people observe Maun Vrat, in which they dedicate and try connecting to one's inner self to God. (ANI)