DFS identifies coaching centres with fire safety negligence

The Delhi government has ordered to inspect whether fire safety norms are being complied with at coaching centres across the city while the Delhi Fire Service Chief informed that areas, where negligence is seen, have already been identified.

"We have identified areas where negligence has been seen. After the incident of fire at a hotel in Paharganj earlier this year, notices were served to many guest houses, "said Vipin Kaintal, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Delhi Fire Service.

Yesterday, Delhi Urban Development Minister, Satyendra Jain said that Delhi government has instructed fire officials to inspect all the coaching centres in the city in the wake of Surat coaching centre tragedy which claimed the lives of 20 students.

"We have instructed the officials to inspect all coaching centres. High rise coaching centres having more than four floors will be inspected in the first phase," said Jain while speaking to ANI on Monday. Centres that are not complying with fire safety norms will be closed across the city, the minister said. As per an order issued by the Delhi government's Department of Home, all coaching centres operating in high rise buildings (more than four floors excluding stilt floor) shall be inspected by the Director (Fire Services) who shall take immediate action for closing down coaching institutes operating above the fourth floor in buildings that are in violation of the fire norms. Another order of the Delhi government's Urban Development department has affirmed that fire NOC for guest houses will not be issued to those buildings which have more than four floors (excluding stilt and basement). The directives come less than a week after as many as 20 people, mostly students were killed after a blaze broke out in a coaching centre in Surat. Also, in February this year, 17 people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh area of New Delhi. (ANI)