DG BSF assures tight security, medical assistance to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

[India], June 27 (ANI): With the Amarnath Yatra all set to begin from June 29, the Director General (DG) Border Security Force (BSF) KK Sharma on Tuesday assured that all security measures have been taken and the Yatra will pass off peacefully.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "This year the threat perception is exceptionally high, there are disturbances in the Valley. The possibility of the militants disturbing the yatra is very much expected and keeping that in mind, we have made all arrangements. Our deployment is in place, the routes are guarded by Border Security Force (BSP) and Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) meanwhile, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police are also involved in the access control and are proving security to the shrine".

Sharma further stated that there are a number of medical camps around for health assistance and any natural disaster. So, I would like to assure that this year also the Yatra will pass off peacefully.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that they have put all the necessary security arrangements in place so that the pilgrims have a hassle free and secure journey.

Acknowledging the security and law and order challenge in the state, adequate paramilitary forces, police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed along the yatra route.

"We have made sure that all the necessary arrangements have been put in place. As of now, 500 labourers of the Phalgam Development Authority are working in track clearance... we have made adequate preparations, the police, paramilitary forces, and the CRPF are adequate and on are job right now," Anantnag's Deputy Commissioner Syed Abid Rasheed said.

"Whatever has to be done, it is being done on war footing," he added.

Yesterday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N Vohra reviewed the security preparations of the 40-day-long annual yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Himalayas.

He conducted aerial reconnaissance of Amarnath Yatra route, reviewed arrangements at holy cave, Panjtarni, Baltal and Domel camps.

The Governor directed the DGP and the Kashmir divisional administration to strictly enforce the prescribed regulatory mechanism and ensure that only those pilgrims, who have valid yatra permits to be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which conducts the annual pilgrimage to the shrine, has issued advisories for the pilgrimage which involves a trek at an altitude of 14,000 feet.

The Indian Army has also deployed its five battalions in the Valley in view of the yatra.

Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh has also assured of proper security arrangements to the devotees, appealing to them to not to worry with the crisis along border regions. (ANI)