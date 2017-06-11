Dharamsala: Three killed, two injured in car accident

[India], June 11 (ANI): As many as three people were killed and two injured when a car rolled down a gorge on the Dharamsala bypass road on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, Sashi Kumar and Ritesh Bhardwaj.

The incident took place around 2.15 p.m..

Superintendent of Kangra Police Sanjiv Gandhi told that a Maruti Swift car rolled down a deep gorge on the Dharamsala-Mcleodganj bypass. He also said the car might have exceeded the speed limit which led to the accident.

Saurabh and Sunil Kumar, who got serious injuries, were shifted to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) Tanda. All the victims seemed to be students who had come on a trip to Mcleodganj, Gandhi said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation is on in the case. (ANI)