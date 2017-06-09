Dharaninagar drainage spill toxic foams

[India] June 9 (ANI): Residents of Allwyn colony of Kukatpally in Hyderabad were startled when they saw a drainage throwing up toxic foams on Thursday.

The drainage in Dharaninagar was emitting out toxic foam, creating panic among people. The residents of Allwyn colony were shocked as it was the first time when they saw the drainage near their home spilling out harmful chemicals.

A video showed toxic foam spilling onto the streets. Preliminary investigations have suggested that pre-monsoon showers could be the reason for the formation of toxic foam in the drain.

Much like Bengaluru, water bodies in Hyderabad too are polluted with industrial and domestic waste being dumped into them in an unplanned manner. The Dharaninagar drainage is not first to emit toxic foam. The Bellandur Lake in Karnataka recently grabbed headlines when foams of phosphorous caught fire. The Karnataka Government invited experts from United Kingdom and Israel to investigate the cause. but again on April 17, the lake foamed. On Thursday, the National Green Tribunal allowed an NGO to file a detailed application after it alleged that the Karnataka government was not following the tribunal's order on preventing pollution in the lake. NGT Justice Raghuvendra Singh Rathore directed the Namma Bengaluru Foundation to file a written application mentioning details and posted the matter for hearing again on July 13. (ANI)