Dharmendra Pradhan calls Odisha govt insensitive

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday criticised the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government and called it "insensitive."

"Odisha government is an insensitive (samvedanheen) government. I want to tell them that whether they give relief to the poor people or not, but at least they should not abuse them. Showing his sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps looking at today's challenging times. If Naveen Patnaik's government is answerable to the people, then they should also show some sensitivity," Pradhan said here.

Pradhan's statement apparently comes in the wake of Odisha Government's decision to not cut the VAT rate on fuel prices even after the Centre slashed the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs. 2.50 each. Earlier on Friday, Odisha BJP unit held a massive rally in the state seeking an immediate cut in state's VAT rate on fuel prices. (ANI)