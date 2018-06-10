Dharmendra Pradhan hits out at Odisha Govt over Mahanadi water

[India], June 10 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday hit out at the Biju Janata Dal-led state government in Odisha for failing to provide water from Mahanadi in the state.

He said, "In the last 18 years, the state government has failed to provide Mahanadi water to all parts of Odisha. Being an Odia, I want the people of Odisha to benefit from Mahanadi."

Earlier also, Pradhan had attacked the Odisha government for not utilizing water from the Mahanadi in Odisha.

"Why no efforts have been made to store the river's water in the lower catchment areas in Odisha," said Pradhan. On March 12, the Centre had constituted 'the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal' for resolving the longstanding disputes between Odisha, Chhattisgarh over sharing of Mahanadi water. On January 23, the apex court asked the Centre to set up a tribunal for the adjudication of the Mahanadi river water dispute. (ANI) Pradhan's comments come after a day-long engagement in the state, the Minister, on Sunday, also dined with a Dalit family in Sambalpur. As part of the 'Sampark for Samarthan' (Contact for Support) campaign, Pradhan on Sunday met Dr. Dwarika Nath Nayak and singer Dr. Jitendra Haripal in Sambalpur. He also met retired Supreme Court judge Justice D.P Mohapatra and industrialist S.K. Behera at their residences in Cuttack. The union minister also met eminent Odia author Pratibha Ray at her residence in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)