Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates PNG supply at BSF camp

[India], Feb10 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday inaugurated the piped natural gas (PNG) supply in the campus of Border Security Force (BSF) in Delhi's Chhwala.

This is the first BSF campus which has been connected with PNG supply to different messes (community kitchens) and to family quarters.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas; Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, expressed his gratitude to BSF for their sacrifice for the nation.

He even lauded the role of BSF men in securing the nation's boundaries with Pakistan and Bangladesh in difficult situations. "All houses inside BSF Chhawla camp have been provided PNG connections. The connections would subsequently also be provided to the flats under final stages of construction and renovation. Apart from the residential households, PNG connections IGL is planning to provide PNG connections to 19 Community Kitchens (Samuhik Bhojanalayas) at BSF Chhawla campus. IGL has already laid around 4.5 km MDPE pipeline for the project and another 1.5 kms pipeline is planned to be laid for providing PNG to upcoming flats," read an official note. The event was attended by K.K. Sharma, Director General, BSF, E.S. Ranganathan, and Managing Director, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). (ANI)