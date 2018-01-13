Dharmendra Pradhan joins Jain Guru on 'Ahinsa Yatra'

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday joined the 'Ahinsa Yatra' (peace walks) with Jain Muni Acharya Mahashraman in his Padyatra.

Muni Acharya Mahashraman, along with his disciples and followers, has crossed about 45000 km during his padyatra.

He has already visited three countries, where Odisha is the 19th state.

Padyatra or a journey on foot with a purpose is an ancient Jain tradition. According to the religious preaching, the main aim of a Muni's lifelong vow is to keep walking till the end of their life, carrying the message of peace and nonviolence far and wide and inspire the masses to live a good life. (ANI)