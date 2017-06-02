Dharmendra Pradhan lauds Haryana Govt. for its initiative of a Kerosene-free state

[India], June 2 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday lauded the Haryana Government for its initiative to make the state Kerosene-free.

"Also compliment Haryana Government for their initiative to make Haryana a Kerosene-free state," Pradhan said.

Pradhan said he would ensure Dhaula Village is 100 percent LPG covered, adding that both the Central and the state government wou;d seek to achieve this objective.

Haryana has become kerosene-free as the supply of the fuel has been stopped under the Public Distribution System from April 1.

With an aim to provide smoke-free and healthy environment while cooking, the state government had decided to provide free-of-cost LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. (ANI)