Dharmendra Pradhan lauds PM Modi's positivity drive

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday lauded the positivity drive initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation via his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.

"We have a new idea and new direction to follow in 2018. The prime minister, on account of the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, spoke of starting the New Year on a positive note. This is something that the country should adopt, as it is essential for our growth," Pradhan told reporters here.

Supporting this stance, Union Minister Vijay Goel also lauded the prime minister's efforts in creating a New India through various measures, a recognition of the same being the recent upgrade of India's rating by global credit rating agency Moody's. He also opined that if more states were brought under the rule of the NDA Government, there would be synced developmental activities between the states and the Centre.

Further, retaliating to the Congress' recent jibe on Prime Minister Modi using memes, Goel claimed that the grand old party's leadership should have condemned such behaviour of their cadet, adding that the level of politics should not be degraded to such an extent.

"Just because our prime minister sold tea to make a living in the past, this cannot be a subject of mockery. Politics should not lose its stature with such behaviour. Our prime minister has worked very hard in introducing schemes in almost every field for the betterment of the countrymen. The Congress should have opposed such behaviour," Goel said.

Prime Minister Modi, in his 38th Mann Ki Baat episode urged the nation to spread positivity in 2018.

"At the end of every year, we recall events of the year gone by. Let us begin 2018 with a message of positivity. I urge you to compile around five positive things from this year and share with me. With '#PositiveIndia', share your positive moments from 2017; this will inspire others," he said. (ANI)