Dharmendra Pradhan launches PMUY scheme in Delhi

[India], Apr. 08 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme in Delhi and distributed new LPG connections and cylinders to beneficiaries here.

During the event, about 400 LPG connections were handed over to families belonging to below poverty line category.

"Nearly, 5 lakh women die every year from domestic pollution. We have gathered here to provide clean fuel to Delhi," Pradhan said while addressing the gathering.

"This Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has transformed the lives of more than 3.5 crore women fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister to provide clean cooking fuel to them and eliminating the health hazards," Pradhan added.

Pradhan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing faith in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas by increasing the target of Ujjwala connections from the existing target of 5 crore to 8 crore by 2020. The PMUY was launched at Yamuna Sports Complex in the national capital. Mahesh Giri, Member of Parliament, East Delhi, O P Sharma, MLA, Vishwas Nagar, Sanjiv Singh, Chairman, IndianOil, senior officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Oil Marketing Companies, women beneficiaries of the scheme among others were also present on the occasion. (ANI)