Dharmendra-Pradhan-meets-J&K-Farmers

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday assured farmers of Jammu and Kashmir of 100 percent reach of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna.

He gave the assurance during with the J&K farmers here. He, however, expressed He also expressed happiness over the satisfactory reach of Prime Minister UjjwalaYojana in the state.

The farmers have received agricultural training under Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Delhi organised by the Indian Army.

Under Sadbhawna Project of Rashtriya Rifles, these farmers will visit agriculture institutes to get familiar with new age skills and technologies used in farming.

Pradhan also discussed scope of training for the farmers and the youth of Ramban under Reorganization of Prior Learning (RPL), short term and long term skilling, apprenticeship and entrepreneurship were among the major points of discussion. (ANI)