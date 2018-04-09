Dharmendra Pradhan reviews situation in Kotia

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took stock of the situation at Kotia Grama Panchayat in Koraput district on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

Pradhan also addressed a public meeting while assuring to discuss with Odisha government for the development of the region.

Kotia Gram Panchayat has 28 villages of which 21 are on disputed zone between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Recently, a fresh report of the construction of a road in Kotia Gram Panchayat by Andhra Pradesh government surfaced. The construction work is reportedly being carried out at one of the disputed village Tala Ganjeipadar.

The ex-district magistrate of Koraput, G. Parida, rebuffed the reports of the dispute while saying that the area has been with Odisha since 1945. Earlier in 2006, the Supreme Court had ordered status quo on the disputed area. The dispute between the two states came to light when both the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments issued separate voter and ID cards to the people of the area. (ANI)