Dhinakaran practicing low-level politics: Panneerselvam

[India] Oct 6 (ANI): Almost a year after his meeting with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday clarified that he is not plying to topple the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led state government.

While addressing a presser, he also berated Dhinakaran and accused him of indulging in low-level politics.

Panneerselvam said, "I am continuing a Dharamyudha to keep out Sasikala family from both the Party and the government. I met him (TTV Dhinakaran) only after our common friend arranged a meeting. I thought he might have changed but he is continuing with low-level politics."

The statement by Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister comes after AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran alleged that O Panneerselvam had met him in July last year and wanted to sabotage the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswami. (ANI)