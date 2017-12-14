Dhinakaran charged in 'two leaves' bribery case

[India] Dec. 14 (ANI): Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran has been named along with others in the 'two leaves' symbol bribery by the Delhi police.

During a hearing in the case on Thursday, it was revealed that the Delhi Police recently filed the supplementary chargesheet before Tis Hazari court and named Dhinakaran, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Mallikarjuna, Nathu Singh, Pulkit Kundra, B Kumar, Lalit Kumar, Jai Vikram Haran and Narendra Jain.

Dhinakaran has been charged under section 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 201 IPC (Destruction of evidence)

The court is likely to take cognizance of the chargesheet on the next hearing on December 21. On November 23, the court pulled up the police once again for not filing supplementary chargesheet against Dhinakaran in the two leaves bribery case, who was granted bail on June 1 after being arrested on April 25. The case pertains to an alleged attempt by Dhinakaran to bribe the Election Commission for securing AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the party faction led by his aunt V.K. Sasikala. The Delhi Police had arrested alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from a Delhi hotel with Rs 1.30 crore in cash and seized a BMW and a Mercedes car from him. In November, the Election Commission ruled that the party's faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palanisamy and his deputy, O. Panneerselvam (EPS-OPS) would be entitled to use the name of the party and its reserved symbol 'two leaves'. Dhinakaran has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Election Commission's order. (ANI)